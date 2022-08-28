Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ben Benn Cup will celebrate the life of the 30-year-old who played for a host of teams including Halifax, Siddal, Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants.

It will take place at King Cross RLFC on Friday, September 9 at 7pm.

A call out has gone out for anyone who would like to play as well as anyone who can help with raffle prizes, catering, kits or other offers of support.

Ben with some of his siblings

Organisers have posted: “The game he loved, played by those who loved him.

"A friendly game, followed by drinks and food in the clubhouse where we can all share our stories of Ben Benn.

"We can show support to one another and strengthen our community.”

Anyone who can help can find the event on Facebook or call Declan-John Geraghty on 07745 185028.

Ben with his mum, Mandy

Bradford Bulls are the latest club to pay tribute to Ben, from Siddal, who died suddenly in the early hours of Monday (August 22).

They said: “Bradford Bulls are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former scholarship player Ben Benn.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ben’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The team will hold a minute’s silence to honour Ben’s life and career before kick-off at their final game of the season against Widnes Vikings on Sunday, September 11.

Ben with his little boy

An online fundraiser for Ben’s funeral and eight-year-old son has so far raised more than £3,000.