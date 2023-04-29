News you can trust since 1853
Plea for help to fill ambulances with aid being sent from Halifax to people of Ukraine

Halifax volunteers sending aid to help people in Ukraine are appealing for help.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:28 BST

Saving Ukraine 22 – supported by The Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain and the Ukrainian Church Parish Committee - have bought several decommissioned ambulances and responder vehicle which are being repainted and sent to the war-torn country.

They will be filled with aid and sent to Ukraine’s war zones, especially the frontlines where fighting is intense.

Once there, they are used to save the lives of wounded soldiers, taking them from the frontlines to hospitals or being used as makeshift operating theatres.

Volunteers at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax sorting through donations of aid last yearVolunteers at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax sorting through donations of aid last year
The ambulances are due to go out to Ukraine in the next few weeks and the Halifax Ukrainian organisations are asking for medical supplies, toiletries and specific food items to fill them with.

Halifax Rotary Club, has already provided some medical supplies.

Anyone can help can drop items off at Floor 3 of D Mill at Dean Clough on Fridays between 9am and 3pm.

