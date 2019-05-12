Plea for more foster carers in Calderdale as campaign steps up a gear

Calderdale is in need of more foster cares and is stepping up its campaign to recruit more

Foster Care Fortnight (Monday 13 – Friday 24 May), is the UK’s biggest foster care awareness raising campaign, delivered by leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network.

In support of this, members of Calderdale Council’s fostering team will be hosting a special takeover event at Brighouse Parkrun on Saturday May 18.

Runners will be dressed in bright blue fostering t-shirts and Calderdale staff and foster carers will be handing out information and answering any questions.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins, said: “Fostering with Calderdale Council means becoming part of a team that does everything it can to help young people live their lives to the full.

"We’re always looking for people to become foster carers and help make a difference to a young person’s life.

“This Foster Care Fortnight we’re holding special information events for people to find out more about how fostering could work for them. There’ll be lots of information available and there will be the chance to talk to existing foster carers about their experiences.

“We’d also welcome people to join in at our Parkrun event, whether it’s running, walking or just supporting - everyone is welcome.”

Other events will be taking place throughout the fortnight to encourage more people to consider fostering. These include information stalls at Eureka Museum on Friday 17 May and at Todmorden Carnival on Saturday May 25.

To find out more, click here or contact the fostering team to find out more on 01422 266020.