Since the start of 2022, Overgate Hospice has seen the people of Calderdale flood back into their shops and re-joining their events.

After the most difficult two years they’ve dealt with since opening in 1981, this has been a vital lifeline for the Hospice, but they are now looking towards an even more uncertain future.

While supporters across Calderdale have continued to donate to and raise funds for Calderdale’s beloved Hospice, the cost of living crisis has seen a significant fall in the money raised at their events.

Not only this, but the cost of running the Hospice and their 14 shops has risen significantly, meaning they are now facing an extremely difficult winter.

One of the best ways to support the Hospice during this difficult time is by joining the Overgate Hospice Lottery.

The lottery is responsible for raising an incredible £177,000 per year, making it one of the most secure sources of income for the Hospice.

The Overgate Lottery is a monthly subscription starting at as little as £4.34 per month and gives players the chance to win nine cash prizes weekly, with a jackpot of £750.

A nurse and patient at Overgate Hospice

Supporting the Hospice in this way means that they can rely on a steady income during turbulent times.

Tracey Wilcocks, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, has seen first-hand how important the Overgate Lottery is in helping them continue their vital care for the people of Calderdale.

She said: “In March 2020, the Hospice was thrown into a world like we’d never seen before. For the first time ever, we had very few means of raising the income needed to care for the people of Calderdale when they needed it most.

"Thankfully, the generosity of our wonderful community shielded the Hospice, and our patients, from the worst of the pandemic.

Overgate Hospice

"One of the ways our community came to our aid was through the Overgate Hospice Lottery; more people than ever before signed up to join the lottery in 2020 and 2021, meaning all our clinical teams had to worry about was giving the best care possible, not whether we could afford to give it.

“Today, we are still looking towards an extremely uncertain future, the cost of caring for our patients is rising while our supporters are facing their own financial challenges. We are calling on our community once more to help shield their friends, loved ones, and neighbours from the possibility of facing the challenges of a life-limiting illness without Overgate Hospice to guide them through.

"While we understand this will be an uncertain winter for many in our community, one thing that is certain is that people will still be facing the end of their lives, families will still be facing the awful reality of a life without their loved one, and it is up to us to wrap our arms around them and care for them with love, compassion, and dignity.”