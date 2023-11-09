Plea from Calderdale village scout group for volunteers so they can keep going

Leaders at Bailiff Bridge Scout Group are appealing for more volunteers so they can keep running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group says it needs adults to come forward to help ensure they can continue to run their Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections.

Dozens of young people aged between six and 14 meet on Monday evenings at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre but, to ensure that can continue, more volunteers are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say no experience is needed, just a commitment for a couple of hours per week to make sure everyone is safe, supported, included and having fun.

Bailiff Bridge Scouts Group needs more volunteers

Julie Bramley, Bailiff Bridge Scout Group volunteer leader, said: “Being a volunteer with our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts is a hugely important role and we really hope people will come forward to ensure our sections can continue and have a strong future.

“Our groups help young people make new friends, have adventures, and learn new skills.

"Yes, we go camping, hiking, cycling and canoeing etc, but we also enjoy playing games, doing crafts, working in a team and taking on new challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also proud to be at the heart of our community, from supporting the Brighouse Gala to being part of Remembrance Events and planting trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy in memory of Elizabeth II.

“We need you - so whether you’re an individual keen to help or a business who can lend us a hand, please get in touch.”