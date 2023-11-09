Plea from Calderdale village scout group for volunteers so they can keep going
The group says it needs adults to come forward to help ensure they can continue to run their Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections.
Dozens of young people aged between six and 14 meet on Monday evenings at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre but, to ensure that can continue, more volunteers are needed.
They say no experience is needed, just a commitment for a couple of hours per week to make sure everyone is safe, supported, included and having fun.
Julie Bramley, Bailiff Bridge Scout Group volunteer leader, said: “Being a volunteer with our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts is a hugely important role and we really hope people will come forward to ensure our sections can continue and have a strong future.
“Our groups help young people make new friends, have adventures, and learn new skills.
"Yes, we go camping, hiking, cycling and canoeing etc, but we also enjoy playing games, doing crafts, working in a team and taking on new challenges.
“We’re also proud to be at the heart of our community, from supporting the Brighouse Gala to being part of Remembrance Events and planting trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy in memory of Elizabeth II.
“We need you - so whether you’re an individual keen to help or a business who can lend us a hand, please get in touch.”
Anyone interested can find out more and express an interest by contacting group leader Julie on 07919 974 244 or emailing [email protected].