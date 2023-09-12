News you can trust since 1853
Plea from coroner's officers for help finding loved ones of dead Halifax man

Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of a Halifax man who has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Michael Thompson died on Monday, September 4 but coroner’s officers are struggling to find his next of kin.

They are urging anyone who knows who the relatives of the 77-year-old are, where they live and how to get in touch, to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone who can help should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.

A coroner's primary duty is to make inquiry into a person’s death and complete the certificate of death.

