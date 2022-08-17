Plucky fox cub spotted trying to scare off a garden ornament in Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Midgley snapped the youngster as it tried to intimidate the stone teddy bear in June.

Its siblings also tried their luck practising hunting skills on a teddy bear their mum had acquired.

He explains: "The fox den is at the bottom of a garden underneath ivy and brambles. It's a well populated area surrounded by houses and roads so they are definitely urban foxes.

A plucky fox cub was spotted trying to scare off - a garden ornament.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The cubs would venture out around 7pm and run riot in the garden. The vixen would bring back all sorts of things for them to play with, and the lawn was often littered with dog toys, balls and items of clothing.

"They generally ignored the stone bear ornament but one day the most confident of the cubs decided to investigate the intruder and try to see it off.

"It was great to watch as the cub tried to exert its authority over its territory."

A plucky fox cub was spotted trying to scare off - a garden ornament.

A plucky fox cub was spotted trying to scare off - a garden ornament.