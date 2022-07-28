Pole Dance studio is set to open in Halifax in September

Rebecca Lockwood who already owns multiple businesses found a passion for pole dancing back in 2006! She began teaching pole dancing back in 2008 after realising there was a real interest in it.

“There were no pole dancing schools back then, I just taught pole from my spare room at home and made it work” she said. “There was no real training for it that anyone had heard of and it was a very taboo topic. I suppose it still is sometimes depending on who you speak to.”

Rebecca has danced since the age of five. After her mum found her dancing in front of the TV to the 80s classic song ‘Beat It’ she sent her to dancing lessons.

Rebecca Lockwood. Picture by Luice.

Rebecca loved dancing and then went on to take a performing arts diploma at Kirklees College. Unfortunately due to a bad relationship with her partner at the time, she didn’t go on to the next stage of the qualification and stopped attending the college.

“I always wanted to dance, it's in my bones. It’s one of the most constant things I have had in my life. Thankfully when I found myself out of a toxic relationship at 19 I began again to study dance teaching and began my teaching qualification in Jazz dance”

Unfortunately that still wasn’t the right time for Rebecca, after breaking her ankle she had to stop the training and this led her on a different path.

“When I broke my ankle I was devastated to no longer be able to dance. I couldn’t drive and had no one to take me to the studio to continue my teacher training so I stopped. Around the same time I had begun a sales job and just focussed on that in the years after. I still attended pole lessons and different dance classes after my leg had healed around my full time work but it wasn’t until 2018 that I attended a teacher training certification course at Pineapple Dance studio in London and finally got myself a certificate to teach!”

Rebecca had her first child at the age of 24 and then her second three years later and took this time out of dancing. Then in 2019 she rekindled her passion for pole and started to focus and double down on her training.

“I really wanted to become a great dancer and stronger on the pole. I felt like I had so many starts and stops and after having my first child I had a c-section so it took a while for me to gain strength to be able to do much again. I took the time to rest and started a training business that year that I still run now. I teach people how the mind works and why we think the way we do. Through this work I also coach individuals to help them with their mindset and mental health as I really needed that support for myself.

"When I was able to fully commit again to training and pole dancing I found myself having injury after injury and this delayed my training”

Rebecca started to see an osteopath and this really helped with her recovery to the point where she was able to focus on training again and fully commit. When she was able to commit again she rekindled her passion with pole and teaching and gained her full teaching qualification for pole.

“I just wanted to teach, and nowhere locally really had any space for me to do so. I knew I couldn’t just leave it as it’s something I love so much. I just felt so pulled towards making it happen and so after contacting all the local schools and not getting much luck I decided to just go for it and open my own school.”

Rebecca’s school WILD at heart is due to open in Halifax in September. WILD will offer classes in pole, flexibility and other dance styles. The main focus to start with will be beginner pole courses and additional classes will be added as they grow.