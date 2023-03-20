News you can trust since 1853
Police aircraft spotted circulating as officers search for missing Calderdale man with medical condition

Police have launched an urgent search for a man from Calderdale who has gone missing.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT- 1 min read

Paul Newbold has a medical condition which he requires regular medication for, say West Yorkshire Police.

The 68-year-old was reported missing at around midday today (Monday) from Elland.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey coat with ‘JCB’ wording on the arm, navy blue trousers, and brown rigger boots.

Police have launched an urgent search for Paul Newbold
He is also believed to be driving an orange-coloured Suzuki and may have travelled to a nearby train station.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare.

A police aircraft has reportedly been sighted in Elland this afternoon.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul is asked to contact Calderdale District Police through the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting log 614 of today.

