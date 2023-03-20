Paul Newbold has a medical condition which he requires regular medication for, say West Yorkshire Police.

The 68-year-old was reported missing at around midday today (Monday) from Elland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a dark grey coat with ‘JCB’ wording on the arm, navy blue trousers, and brown rigger boots.

Police have launched an urgent search for Paul Newbold

He is also believed to be driving an orange-coloured Suzuki and may have travelled to a nearby train station.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police aircraft has reportedly been sighted in Elland this afternoon.