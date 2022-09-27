Police and fire crews called to three-vehicle crash in Halifax
Emergency services were called to an accident involving three vehicles in Halifax last night (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:29 pm
Crews from Halifax and Illingworth fire stations, police and paramedics, were deployed to the crash on Pellon Lane at around 6.11pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said people from the vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Anyone who witnesses an accident should call police on 101 or, in an emergency, 999.
Information that might help with an investigation can be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.