News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police and fire crews called to three-vehicle crash in Halifax

Emergency services were called to an accident involving three vehicles in Halifax last night (Monday).

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:29 pm

Crews from Halifax and Illingworth fire stations, police and paramedics, were deployed to the crash on Pellon Lane at around 6.11pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said people from the vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone who witnesses an accident should call police on 101 or, in an emergency, 999.

The crash happened last night

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Information that might help with an investigation can be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

PoliceEmergency servicesHalifaxWest Yorkshire Police