News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police: Appeal for help as young Calderdale woman goes missing

Police are appealing for help to find a young woman missing from Hebden Bridge.

By sarah fitton
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jene Seamer, aged 23, was reported missing earlier this morning (Thursday).

She was wearing a black jacket with red markings, three-quarter length trousers and black Crocs.

Hide Ad

Officers say Jene “may appear confused” and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jene Seamer

Most Popular

They are appealing for anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting log 196 of December 1.

Hide Ad
Read More
Crime: Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed in Halifax
PoliceCalderdaleHebden Bridge