Jene Seamer, aged 23, was reported missing earlier this morning (Thursday).

She was wearing a black jacket with red markings, three-quarter length trousers and black Crocs.

Officers say Jene “may appear confused” and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jene Seamer

They are appealing for anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting log 196 of December 1.