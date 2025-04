Andrew Thomas Hudson

Police are appealing for information in the search for a missing man from Halifax.

Andrew Thomas Hudson, 35, is described as being a white male with medium build.

He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and a black baseball cap with ICON on it.

If anyone can help find him, they are asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference 527 13-04.