West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find missing Halifax man Christopher Neilson.

The 32-year-old is described as a white male, skinny build, 5ft 8in, with dark blonde hair and short facial stubble.

Christopher has a tattoo of dice on his right arm and a tattoo of a dragon on his left arm, and is believed to be in the Halifax/Ovenden area.

Any information please ring 101 and quote reference 1299.