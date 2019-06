Police are appealing for information to locate missing Claire Randall from Halifax.

Claire, 37, was reported missing during the evening of Friday June 21 and was last seen in the Rothery Court area.

She is described as white, slim and around 5ft 2ins tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101 referencing police log 1584 of 21 June.