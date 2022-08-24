Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale police would like to speak to anyone who has information about Chay, aged 16, who was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and slim with blonde hair.

Enquiries are ongoing in the Halifax area and anyone who has information is asked to contact

Chay Wilson

Calderdale Police on 101 referencing police log 1499 of August 21.