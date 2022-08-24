Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Halifax
Police are appealing for information to locate missing Chay Walsh from Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:02 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:04 pm
Calderdale police would like to speak to anyone who has information about Chay, aged 16, who was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and slim with blonde hair.
Enquiries are ongoing in the Halifax area and anyone who has information is asked to contact
Calderdale Police on 101 referencing police log 1499 of August 21.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.