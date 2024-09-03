Elizabeth Halliday

Police are appealing for information to find missing Elizabeth Halliday from Halifax.

Calderdale Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen Elizabeth, who was last seen during the afternoon of September 2 at her home in Shelf.

The 56-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim and has having light coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue zip up fleece without a hood, dark blue/grey joggers with white coloured trainers.

Officers are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries in the local area.

Anyone who has information can contact Calderdale Police on 101 referencing police log 0076 of September 3.