Police are appealing for information to trace a missing boy from Halifax.

Nathan Haley, aged 17, was reported missing on May 28.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black top.

Nathan is known to frequent Halifax, Queensbury and Bradford areas.

Anyone with information on Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting 2084 of 28 May.