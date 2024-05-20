Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale police are appealing for witnesses or video footage following a serious road traffic collision in Mytholmroyd on Friday, May 17 which left the driver of a car with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened on Burnley Road between Mytholmroyd and Luddenden Foot shortly after 11pm and involved a Honda Civic car and a Volvo double decker bus.

The car was travelling in the direction of Todmorden when it collided with the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal for witnesses after car collides with bus between Mytholmroyd and Luddenden Foot

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.

The bus was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the collision, none of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life threatening.