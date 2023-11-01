News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Police appeal for witnesses to near-miss between two cars near Ling Bob School

Police in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses following an incident which almost resulted in a collision in Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Nov 2023, 19:45 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 19:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is reported to have occurred on Highroad Well Lane, near to Ling Bob School at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, 25 October and allegedly involved a burgundy Seat Leon and another vehicle.

Police are treating this incident as a suspected breach of a restraining order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or may have CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District Police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230593625.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceCalderdaleHalifaxCCTV