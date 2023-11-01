Police appeal for witnesses to near-miss between two cars near Ling Bob School
This is reported to have occurred on Highroad Well Lane, near to Ling Bob School at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, 25 October and allegedly involved a burgundy Seat Leon and another vehicle.
Police are treating this incident as a suspected breach of a restraining order.
Anyone with information or may have CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District Police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230593625.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.