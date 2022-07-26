Police appeal to find missing Halifax girl

Mia Atkinson is 14 and is described as slim and around 5ft tall.
She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black zipped jacket with a red stripe down the arm.
Police say there are concerns for her welfare and enquiries are being made to locate her.
Mia has links to Bradford, Dewsbury and Huddersfield, and anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is should contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 2012 of July 25.