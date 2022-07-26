Police appeal to find missing Halifax girl

Mia Atkinson is 14 and is described as slim and around 5ft tall.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black zipped jacket with a red stripe down the arm.

Police say there are concerns for her welfare and enquiries are being made to locate her.

Mia Atkinson