Police appeal to trace missing Cleckheaton teenager who may have travelled into Calderdale area

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:32 BST
Hollie Loveplaceholder image
Hollie Love
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton.

Hollie Love, 16, has previously been known to camp in parks and wooded areas and may have travelled into the Calderdale area.

She was reported missing on Sunday night (June 22).

A number of enquiries have been made since that time to locate her and officers are now seeking assistance from members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hollie Love (update picture with current hair colour)placeholder image
Hollie Love (update picture with current hair colour)

Hollie is described as a white girl, with long, bleached blonde hair. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone who believes they have seen Hollie or who has any information that could assist the police enquiries to locate her, is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1798 of 22 June.

Related topics:PoliceCleckheatonCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice