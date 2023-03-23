News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal to trace two missing Todmorden teenagers who are believed to be together

Police are appealing for information to locate two missing teenagers from Todmorden who are believed to be together.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:41 GMT- 1 min read

Maiya Sellstrom and Katelan Coates, both 14, have been reported missing.

Maiya is 5ft7, slim build with long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, grey leggings and white trainers. Maiya has links to Blackburn in Lancashire.

Any information, please call 101 and quote log 1790.

Maiya Sellstrom (left) and Katelan Coates
Katelan is 5ft5, slim/medium build with long brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and white trainers.

Any information please call 101 and quote 1793

Katelan and Maiya are believed to be together.

