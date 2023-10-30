Police are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Halifax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashton Irvine, 14, is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to be wearing a big black knee-length puffer jacket, black Jack Jones joggers and a pyramid ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are being made to locate Ashton who is believed to be with a female of similar age.

Please report any sightings to police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.