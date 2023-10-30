News you can trust since 1853
Police appealing for help in search for missing 14-year-old boy from Halifax

Police are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:08 GMT
Ashton Irvine, 14, is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to be wearing a big black knee-length puffer jacket, black Jack Jones joggers and a pyramid ring.

Enquiries are being made to locate Ashton who is believed to be with a female of similar age.

Please report any sightings to police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1987 of 29 October.

