Police ask for help to find missing Calderdale girl

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
Maisie Doddingplaceholder image
Maisie Dodding
A teenage girl has gone missing from Calderdale.

Maisie Dodding was reported missing from Brighouse earlier today.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Whinney Hill Park area.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, white, slim and with long, straight blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink and black pyjama shorts, trainers and carrying a small Louis Vuitton bag.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Maisie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0097 of September 18.

