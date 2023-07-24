News you can trust since 1853
Police called to leafy Calderdale village today after man found dead

Police were called after a man was found dead in a Calderdale village today (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read

Officers were deployed to Rookes Mill on Station Road in Norwood Green at 9.08am following a report of concern for safety of a man there.

When they arrived it was confirmed that the man had died.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called this morningPolice were called this morning
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

