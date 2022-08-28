News you can trust since 1853
Police concerned for missing Calderdale girl, 13

Police are searching for a teenage girl missing from Sowerby Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:55 pm
Jessica Hodgson, 13 and from the town, was reported missing last night (Saturday)

Calderdale CID say they are concerned for her welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about where she might be.

She was reported missing at about 8.45pm from her home.

Jessica Hodgson, 13, is missing

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with green eyes and very long straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jacket, black tights and had her hair up in a bun. She also has long blue nails with one missing.

Anyone who has seem Sophie or has any information about her location is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 1726 of August 27.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111,

