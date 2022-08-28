Police concerned for missing Calderdale girl, 13

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Hodgson, 13 and from the town, was reported missing last night (Saturday)

Calderdale CID say they are concerned for her welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about where she might be.

She was reported missing at about 8.45pm from her home.

Jessica Hodgson, 13, is missing

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with green eyes and very long straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jacket, black tights and had her hair up in a bun. She also has long blue nails with one missing.

Anyone who has seem Sophie or has any information about her location is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 1726 of August 27.