Police concerned for missing Calderdale girl last seen yesterday morning

Channelle Whinray, aged 13, was last seen at 11am yesterday and is described as slim, mixed-race, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

She was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, possibly grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police believe Channelle was in Halifax town centre with friends yesterday and could have travelled to Huddersfield or the Bramley or Pudsey areas of Leeds.

