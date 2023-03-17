Police concerned for missing Calderdale girl last seen yesterday morning
Police are looking for a teenage girl from Sowerby Bridge last seen yesterday morning (Thursday).
Channelle Whinray, aged 13, was last seen at 11am yesterday and is described as slim, mixed-race, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.
She was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, possibly grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Police believe Channelle was in Halifax town centre with friends yesterday and could have travelled to Huddersfield or the Bramley or Pudsey areas of Leeds.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Channelle or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1936 of 16/3.