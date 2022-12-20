Officers appealed for help finding the motorist after the five-year-old was rushed to hospital with a leg injury.

He had been hit by a car in the car of the supermarket on Thrum Hall Lane, close to the cash machines, at about 6.37pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said today (Tuesday): “A vehicle sought in connection with the knockdown of a child in the car park of ASDA in Halifax last Friday has been located and the driver has been spoken to. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”