News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police: Driver found after five-year-old boy hit by car in Halifax ASDA car park

Police say they have tracked down the driver of a car involved in an accident in the car park of ASDA in Halifax which left a young boy seriously injured.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers appealed for help finding the motorist after the five-year-old was rushed to hospital with a leg injury.

He had been hit by a car in the car of the supermarket on Thrum Hall Lane, close to the cash machines, at about 6.37pm on Friday.

Hide Ad

Police said today (Tuesday): “A vehicle sought in connection with the knockdown of a child in the car park of ASDA in Halifax last Friday has been located and the driver has been spoken to. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Police have found and spoken to the driver
Most Popular
Read More
Crime: Drugs sweets warning from police in Halifax after man stopped with packs ...
PoliceHalifax