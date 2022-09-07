Police find two girls missing from Sowerby Bridge

Officers appealed last night for anyone who had seen the 13-year-old and 14-year-old or had information about where they were to get in touch.

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with concerns or information about a missing person can call police via 101.

Police have thanked everyone who helped

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They can also contact officers by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.