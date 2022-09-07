News you can trust since 1853
Police find two girls missing from Sowerby Bridge

Police have found two girls missing from Sowerby Bridge, safe and well.

By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:32 am

Officers appealed last night for anyone who had seen the 13-year-old and 14-year-old or had information about where they were to get in touch.

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with concerns or information about a missing person can call police via 101.

They can also contact officers by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

