A Queensbury road was shut for several hours after a man was found dead this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Highgate Road at 7.19am by paramedics after a concern for safety report.

They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...