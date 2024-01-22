News you can trust since 1853
A Queensbury road was shut for several hours after a man was found dead this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Police were called to Highgate Road at 7.19am by paramedics after a concern for safety report.

They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Highgate Road is now open again.

