Police in Queensbury: Road closed after man found dead in Queensbury this morning
A Queensbury road was shut for several hours after a man was found dead this morning.
Police were called to Highgate Road at 7.19am by paramedics after a concern for safety report.
They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
Highgate Road is now open again.