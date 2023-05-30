Police increasingly concerned for missing 14-year-old girl from Todmorden
Katelan Coates, 14, was reported missing on Friday 26 May from Todmorden.
She is described as white female, around 5ft5 in height with long brown hair, last seen wearing an orange vest top, black leggings and a black coat.
Initial enquiries confirmed she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley.
She was seen arriving at Burnley bus station at 6.53pm and has not been seen since.
It is believed she may still be in the Burnley area.
Officers and Katelan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is OK.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan, may know of her current whereabouts or has information on where she travelled to after leaving Burnley bus station is asked to contact police without delay.
Information can be given via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting West Yorkshire Police reference 1971 26th May.