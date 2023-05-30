News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Police increasingly concerned for missing 14-year-old girl from Todmorden

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager reported missing from Calderdale last week.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Katelan CoatesKatelan Coates
Katelan Coates

Katelan Coates, 14, was reported missing on Friday 26 May from Todmorden.

She is described as white female, around 5ft5 in height with long brown hair, last seen wearing an orange vest top, black leggings and a black coat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initial enquiries confirmed she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley.

Katelan CoatesKatelan Coates
Katelan Coates
Most Popular

She was seen arriving at Burnley bus station at 6.53pm and has not been seen since.

It is believed she may still be in the Burnley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers and Katelan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is OK.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan, may know of her current whereabouts or has information on where she travelled to after leaving Burnley bus station is asked to contact police without delay.

Information can be given via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting West Yorkshire Police reference 1971 26th May.