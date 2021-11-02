Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Halifax teenage girl
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from Halifax.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:38 pm
Leah Mae-Beckett, 15, was last seen at her home in Mixenden at around 9pm on Sunday.
She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with long brown hair.
Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare and are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Anyone with information on Leah’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 580 of November 1.