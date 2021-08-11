Police looking for missing Halifax teenager
Officers are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from Halifax.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021
Wednesday, 11th August 2021
Monika Molnar, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Monday evening.
She was wearing black trousers, trainers and a cream coat.
Monika was also believed to be carrying a dark blue rucksack/holdall.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking the public to assist.
Enquiries suggest Monika may have links to Harrogate and surrounding areas in North Yorkshire.
Anyone with information of Monika's whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1649 of August 9.