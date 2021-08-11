Police looking for missing Halifax teenager

Monika Molnar

Monika Molnar, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Monday evening.

She was wearing black trousers, trainers and a cream coat.

Monika was also believed to be carrying a dark blue rucksack/holdall.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking the public to assist.

Enquiries suggest Monika may have links to Harrogate and surrounding areas in North Yorkshire.