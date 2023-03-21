News you can trust since 1853
Police looking for teenage girl missing from Halifax who was last seen yesterday

A teenage girl has gone missing in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT- 1 min read

Savannah Abbey, 14 and from Illingworth, was last seen in Turner Avenue North in Illingworth at 12.36pm yesterday (Monday).

She is described as white with very long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie - possibly over school uniform – black tights, skirt and shoes.

Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Savannah or knows where she is should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat , quoting reference 0687 of March 20.

Savannah Abbey
