Police looking for teenage girl missing from Halifax who was last seen yesterday

Savannah Abbey, 14 and from Illingworth, was last seen in Turner Avenue North in Illingworth at 12.36pm yesterday (Monday).

She is described as white with very long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie - possibly over school uniform – black tights, skirt and shoes.

Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Savannah or knows where she is should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat , quoting reference 0687 of March 20.