The driver of a Renault recovery truck – a man in his 50s – was found with serious injuries under the vehicle on the Elland exit slip road of the A629.

Police believe the accident happened between 10.15pm last night (Wednesday) and 1.30am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle.

The accident happened overnight

"The driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or who may have dashcam footage of the truck at the time of the accident to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad