Police officers are organising a touching tribute to a Halifax PC who died while on duty.

PC Craig Higgins was from Halifax and worked as a dog handler for Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The 48-year-old was was on duty and taking part in a dog handling course at Dunham Massey, near Altrincham, when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

His colleagues are now planning to walk Hadrian’s Wall in his memory and raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Craig, who was married with two teenage sons, had been in the police for 19 years when he died in March 2022.

For most of his career, he was a member of GMP’s Tactical Aid Unit, providing frontline support to the region’s most challenging public order and organised crime and terrorism situations.

He was among the first group of officers on the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

A dog lover throughout his life, he had only recently joined the dog handling unit and sadly did not get to complete his training with his police dog, Harley.

Craig’s wife Dawn, 50, said: “We are so very touched and feel so proud of Craig that his fellow officers are doing this for him.

"Craig was a truly devoted police officer, who felt a really strong sense of duty to protect people.

“I will never forget the night of the arena attack. We were at home and Craig just knew immediately he had to get there.

"At a time when most people would want to run from an horrendous situation, Craig ran towards it because he knew he and his team was needed. That’s the man he was.

“GMP have been wonderful. After Craig’s death, they introduced the PC Craig Higgins Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the best trainee on GMP’s dog handler courses.

“Craig had always had dogs and it was a longstanding ambition to become a GMP dog handler. As time goes on, it is of some comfort to know that he died doing something he loved.

“He was also a fantastic dad and husband. He would be so proud of our boys.

"They were about to take GCSEs and A-levels at the time. They had some time off school, and we did consider delaying their exams, but they did what we know Craig would have supported.

"They did those exams that May and June and he would have been extremely proud of them, as I am.”

PC Joe Murray, who is taking part in the walk said: “I only worked alongside Craig for a couple of years but the impact he had on our team was immense. He was such a good officer and a role model to all of us.

“We want to do something to honour his memory that gives us the time to think about him and his contribution and do something really meaningful. "

To sponsor the challenge, vist the online findraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/page/craighigginschallenge