Police on Pellon Lane: Major Halifax road shut after 'concern for safety' for person on bridge
Police shut a major Halifax road this evening (Friday) after concern for the safety of someone on a bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:21 BST- 1 min read
Pellon Lane was shut between Hanson Lane and Burdock Way between around 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
Police said there was a concern for safety incident on the bridge over Burdock Way.
The road was reopened at around 7.30pm.
Anyone with concerns or information about a crime can call police on 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information that might help with a police’s investigation can be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.