Police shut a major Halifax road this evening (Friday) after concern for the safety of someone on a bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:21 BST
Pellon Lane was shut between Hanson Lane and Burdock Way between around 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Police said there was a concern for safety incident on the bridge over Burdock Way.

The road was reopened at around 7.30pm.

Anyone with concerns or information about a crime can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information that might help with a police’s investigation can be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

