Pellon Lane was shut between Hanson Lane and Burdock Way between around 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Police said there was a concern for safety incident on the bridge over Burdock Way.

The road was reopened at around 7.30pm.

The road was shut for around an hour

Anyone with concerns or information about a crime can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.