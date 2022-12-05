Police: Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Brighouse
A pensioner suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brighouse on Saturday night.
5th Dec 2022, 11:53am
The man, in his 70s, was crossing Huddersfield Road when he was struck by a silver Alfa Romeo at around 8.55pm.
Police have described his injuries as serious.
The car was on Huddersfield Road, travelling in the direction of Brighouse town centre, when the accident happened.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police website, quoting 1485.