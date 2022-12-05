News you can trust since 1853
Police: Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Brighouse

A pensioner suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brighouse on Saturday night.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:53am

The man, in his 70s, was crossing Huddersfield Road when he was struck by a silver Alfa Romeo at around 8.55pm.

Police have described his injuries as serious.

The car was on Huddersfield Road, travelling in the direction of Brighouse town centre, when the accident happened.

The accident happened on Saturday

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police website, quoting 1485.

