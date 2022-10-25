News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police release new photo as search for missing Brighouse man continues

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man from Brighouse who has been missing for more than a week.

By dominic brown
32 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mark Wilfred Davies, aged 53, was last seen at 12.30pm on Monday, October 17 in Leeds city centre.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

He is known to frequent Brighouse, Leeds and Bradford.

Mark Wilfred Davies, aged 53, of Brighouse was last seen at 12.30pm on Monday, October 17 in Leeds city centre

Most Popular

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

It is believed he may have tried to board a train at Leeds Train Station.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare due to the time he has been missing.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone who may have seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 662 of 17/10.

PoliceBrighouseLeedsBradfordWest Yorkshire Police