There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

He is known to frequent Brighouse, Leeds and Bradford.

Mark Wilfred Davies, aged 53, of Brighouse was last seen at 12.30pm on Monday, October 17 in Leeds city centre

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

It is believed he may have tried to board a train at Leeds Train Station.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare due to the time he has been missing.

