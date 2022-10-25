Police release new photo as search for missing Brighouse man continues
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man from Brighouse who has been missing for more than a week.
Mark Wilfred Davies, aged 53, was last seen at 12.30pm on Monday, October 17 in Leeds city centre.
There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.
It is believed he may have tried to board a train at Leeds Train Station.
His family and police are concerned for his welfare due to the time he has been missing.
Anyone who may have seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 662 of 17/10.