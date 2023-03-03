Ebrima, aged 30, was last seen in the Rastrick Common area and was reported missing on Friday, February 24.

He is described as a black male, 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and a full beard. He has a full sleeve tattoo which includes an image of a koi fish on one arm.

Ebrima has links to the Coventry area of the West Midlands.

Ebrima Mendy