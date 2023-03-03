Police renew appeal for information to locate missing Brighouse man as they are "increasingly concerned about his welfare"
West Yorkshire Police are renewing their appeal for information to help locate Ebrima Mendy who has been reported missing from Brighouse.
Ebrima, aged 30, was last seen in the Rastrick Common area and was reported missing on Friday, February 24.
He is described as a black male, 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and a full beard. He has a full sleeve tattoo which includes an image of a koi fish on one arm.
Ebrima has links to the Coventry area of the West Midlands.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Ebrima’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2070 of 24/2.