Police rescue two distressed people in two days from bridges in Calderdale

On Monday afternoon, two officers were driving on Burdock Way in Halifax when they said they saw a woman who had climbed on to the barrier.

They said they talked to her and helped her to a place of safety and ensured she could receive support.

Yesterday (Tuesday), a PCSO was on patrol in Brighouse when he said he noticed a distressed man sat on a bridge.

Help is on offer for anyone finding times difficult

He talked to the man and waited until an ambulance arrived and took the man to a place of safety.

When life is difficult, help is available from the Samaritans day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Help is also available from the following groups:

Open Mind Calderdale - http://openmindscalderdale.org.uk

Healthy Minds Calderdale - http://healthymindscalderdale.co.uk

Kooth (for young people aged 10 to 25)- https://kooth.com

Unmasked Mental Health - https://unmaskedmentalhealth.co.uk

Andy's Man Club (for men) - Meet every Monday evening at venues around Calderdale. Twitter | Instagram: @andysmanclubuk and Facebook: /AndysManClub

