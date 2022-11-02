Police rescue two distressed people in two days from bridges in Calderdale
Police in Calderdale say they have helped two distressed people on bridges over the past two days.
On Monday afternoon, two officers were driving on Burdock Way in Halifax when they said they saw a woman who had climbed on to the barrier.
They said they talked to her and helped her to a place of safety and ensured she could receive support.
Yesterday (Tuesday), a PCSO was on patrol in Brighouse when he said he noticed a distressed man sat on a bridge.
He talked to the man and waited until an ambulance arrived and took the man to a place of safety.
When life is difficult, help is available from the Samaritans day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
Help is also available from the following groups:
Open Mind Calderdale - http://openmindscalderdale.org.uk
Healthy Minds Calderdale - http://healthymindscalderdale.co.uk
Kooth (for young people aged 10 to 25)- https://kooth.com
Unmasked Mental Health - https://unmaskedmentalhealth.co.uk
Andy's Man Club (for men) - Meet every Monday evening at venues around Calderdale. Twitter | Instagram: @andysmanclubuk and Facebook: /AndysManClub
Every Mind Matters - https://nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/