Police search for Dewsbury man missing for almost a week last seen in Halifax

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Dewsbury man last seen in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:59 am
Ebenezer Muwodza was reported missing on Thursday, August 18.

The 24-year-old is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with white writing on the front, black trousers, a black baseball jacket and red or blue trainers.

Officers say they are concerned for Ebenezer’s wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Ebenzer should call police on 101.

