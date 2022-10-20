Mark Wilfred Davies, 53, was last seen at 12.30pm on Monday in Leeds city centre.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie, dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

Police are appealing for help to find the man

Anyone who may seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the police website.