Police search for missing Halifax man
Police are appealing for help to find a Calderdale man who has gone missing from his home in the Park Ward area of Halifax.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:32 am
Updated
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:34 am
Asir Aziz was last seen leaving his home at around 4:50am on Friday morning and was driving a grey Land Rover Discovery.
He is described as an Asian male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, balding black/grey hair and black moustache.
Police say they are concerned for Asir’s welfare and anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0139 26/11.