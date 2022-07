Joseph Comer, who is 38, was last seen on Tuesday.

He is described as about 5ft 9ins tall, with short, dark hair.

He may be wearing black jogging bottoms, a navy fleece with the logo ‘RTC’ and white trainers.

Joseph Comer

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.