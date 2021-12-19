Police search for missing Hebden Bridge woman

Rosalind Austin

Rosalind Austin, in her 40s, was last seen at around 11.45am on Friday on Towngate, Heptonstall.

She is described as a white female, of medium build, with dark hair which reaches just below her shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Trespass” logo on the left breast, and grey/black leggings.

Rosalind also has links to Oxford.