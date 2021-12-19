Police search for missing Hebden Bridge woman
Officers are appealing for help as they try to find a missing Hebden Bridge woman.
Rosalind Austin, in her 40s, was last seen at around 11.45am on Friday on Towngate, Heptonstall.
She is described as a white female, of medium build, with dark hair which reaches just below her shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Trespass” logo on the left breast, and grey/black leggings.
Rosalind also has links to Oxford.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 681 of 17/12.