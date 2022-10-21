Police search for missing Sowerby Bridge teenager
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from Sowerby Bridge.
By Adam Cheshire
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Thirteen-year-old Kaylee Mcgovern is described as 5ft 7ins tall, slim build and as having long dark hair.
She is reported to have been wearing a black bodysuit, black leggings, and a black jumper with the word “Pollards” on it.
Anyone with any information should contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting log 1653 of October, 20.