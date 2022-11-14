Police search for teenage girl missing from Hebden Bridge and last seen in Halifax town centre

Keira Baker, aged 14, was last seen at 5.51pm yesterday (Sunday) in Halifax town centre.

She is described as a white female, 5ft tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Police are searching for a missing Hebden Bridge girl

Keira also has connections to York.

Anyone who has seen Keira or knows where she is should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website quoting reference 1196 of November 13.