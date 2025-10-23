Police search for wanted man believed to be in Calderdale
Mark Quill is wanted on warrant, say police, for failing to attend court in relation to a charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Officers say the 55-year-old is believed to be in the Calderdale area and they have made numerous enquiries to locate him.
He is described as white, slim and of average height, with grey hair and a grey beard.
Anyone who can help police with finding him is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the live chat on the force’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250403909.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.