News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police searching for missing Calderdale teen

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy missing from Brighouse.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:42 pm

Officers say they have concerns for Ben Stewart, who is 16.

He has been described as mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with black afro-style hair which is shaved at the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, a light grey Nike tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

Ben Stewart

Most Popular

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call police on 101, quoting log 1888 of September 3.

PoliceCalderdaleBrighouseNike