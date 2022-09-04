Police searching for missing Calderdale teen

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they have concerns for Ben Stewart, who is 16.

He has been described as mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with black afro-style hair which is shaved at the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, a light grey Nike tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

Ben Stewart

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...