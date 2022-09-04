Police searching for missing Calderdale teen
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy missing from Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:42 pm
Officers say they have concerns for Ben Stewart, who is 16.
He has been described as mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with black afro-style hair which is shaved at the sides.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, a light grey Nike tracksuit and white Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call police on 101, quoting log 1888 of September 3.